Jennifer Lopez Models Tiny Black Swimsuit As She Teases New J.Lo Beauty Product: Video

Jennifer Lopez may be 52, but she’s in the best shape of her life. The Bronx native looked drop dead gorgeous in a sexy new shoot as she wore a black swimsuit with cutouts, shot by Jason Bergh, in a new video shared to Instagram. Jen posed in various positions in the quick video posted to the JLo Beauty account on Thursday, July 21 showing off her glam long hair and makeup.

“7.24. SOMETHING. IS. COMING.,” the caption read. “Get ready to #FlauntIt like @JLo,” it also said, seemingly teasing a new product. Her makeup artist Mary Philips also re-posted the video, teasing for fans to “save the date.” While Jen has been coy about the new products, she shared a similar teaser video with the hashtag “#SummerOfBooty” on July 8 with photos and videos of her in various swimsuits — including the 2014 “Booty” music video.

Reports emerged that the new collection is dubbed JLo Body, per Page Six. The outlet noted that the range would include “oils, tanning, creams, balms, treatments, serums, lotions, bronzers, sunscreen [and] polishes/scrubs” — so, basically everything one would need to keep their bikini body looking incredible for the summer season. This would mark the first body range expansion of her JLo Beauty line, which has been primarily skincare since launching on Jan. 1, 2021. The brand has been revered for their disposable moisturizing sheet masks, and Jen’s fave product — the That JLo Glow Serum, which she frequently uses.

Beyond the product launch, it’s been a busy week for Jennifer! The Maid In Manhattan star wed Ben Affleck, 49, on July 16, 2022 in an intimate Las Vegas, Nevada ceremony. The surprise nuptials came just three months after she and Ben got re-engaged in April 2022 with a massive rare green diamond worth $5 million. The romantic affair took place nearly 18 years after their original planned 2003 wedding, which was called off just months before they split in 2004. Although the duo are legally married, reports are swirling they will celebrate with friends and family at Ben’s lavish Georgia estate sometime this summer.