Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Swimsuit As She Teases JLo Body Launch: ‘Summer of Booty’

Jennifer Lopez rocked a series of swimsuits to promote her upcoming JLo Body line. The superstar, 52, sizzled in a black one piece, mustard bikini and other looks in a new reel posted to Instagram on Friday, July 8. The initial pic in the black swimsuit was an outtake from her 2014 music video “Booty” with Iggy Azalea, which set the internet on fire at the time. The other images all appear to be new, including a short clip of her rocking a red floral top.

The video was fairly ambiguous, with a caption reading just, “#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty

#SomethingIsComing.” The formal announcement is likely coming in the coming days, however, it Jennifer is reportedly expanding her JLo Beauty brand with JLo Body, per Page Six Style. The new expansion will be focused on body are products, including “oils, tanning, creams, balms, treatments, serums, lotions, bronzers, sunscreen [and] polishes/scrubs” — a.k.a., everything one might need to keep their body glowing in a bikini.

Jennifer has been a trail blazer in the beauty industry for decades, becoming one of the first celebrities to release and market a self-titled fragrance with Glow by J.Lo back in 2002. The fresh, soapy scent lead to a number of follow-up fragrances in her collection, which eventually lead to her first-ever skincare line in January 2021. The “Jenny From The Block” singer has long been known for her “glowing skin” which she credits to a good diet, exercise, lemon water and, of course, her holy grail skincare product: That JLo Glow Serum.

“This took 21 iterations to get right,” she said of the serum in a 2021 video where she walked her followers through her daily morning skincare routine, revealing she does use her own products as advertised. “It’s a beautiful serum that I put all over…this is like vitamins for your face,” she said to the camera before patting the clear serum into her skin — instructing everyone at home to “let it dry.”

There’s no word yet on when her JLo Body line will launch, but the announcement will likely be on her Instagram shortly.