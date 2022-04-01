Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Morning Beauty Routine Before Beverly Hills Appearance: Watch

Jennifer Lopez stopped in Sephora to show her support for JLo Beauty line, but not without a little beauty routine to start the morning off right!

As the creator of J.Lo Beauty, Jennifer Lopez is showing her fans how she gets her morning beauty routine going! The performer and entrepreneur posted a special behind-the-scenes Instagram video on Friday to share her recent trip to the Beverly Hills Sephora in support of her J.Lo Beauty line. “Sneak a peek behind the scenes when I popped into the @Sephora Beverly Hills store this morning!!” the “Let’s Get Loud Singer” wrote in the caption.

Before heading off to the store, Jennifer showed off her signature glow with a fresh-faced look in a white bath robe, sharing how she already washed with her That Hit Single gel cream cleanser. Her skin was also dewy and glowing as she prepared for the outing, likely showing off her That JLo Glow serum which helps to achieve a “tightening and lifting” feel — and perfect glow, of course!

In addition to her Sephora moment, JLo has been enjoying her time with her man, Ben Affleck, as they both have been there for their kids as well. most recently, the couple got together to take Jennifer’s daughter Emme for some batting practice. For the March 30 outing, The Tender Bar actor wrapped up the “Jenny From The Block” singer in his arms and also snuck a kiss while her daughter took some swings in the batting cage. You can see the cuddly photos here!

Per TMZ, J.Lo also took her turn at the batting cage, although she wasn’t as successful playing ball as her entertaining turns on the stage! Regardless, it seemed like the trio had a fun time together. Emme also has a twin brother Max. Jennifer shares the 14-year-olds with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Although the couple initially kept things low-key at the start of their relationship, they’ve been more out-and-about lately, and definitely haven’t been shy about being great parents to each others’ children, adequately blending their families. Moreover, TMZ has claimed that the two are in escrow for a $55 million estate and plan on moving both of their families into the home. The couple has yet to confirm these rumors, however they seem to be co-parenting with their respective ex-spouses quite well. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that both Jenneifers have bonded since Ben left one for the other.

“[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” one insider said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children which is super important to Jen, too.”