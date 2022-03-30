Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Cuddle Together As They Take Her Daughter Emme To The Batting Cages

Bennifer almost reached first base while out with J.Lo’s daughter Emme! The two were spotted cuddling as the 14-year-old got in some practice at the batting cages.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed off some sweet PDA once again while out with her 14-year-old daughter Emme for some batting practice. The Tender Bar actor wrapped up the “Jenny From The Block” singer in his arms and even snuck in a quick smooch at one point as Jennifer’s daughter took some swings in the batting cage. Take a look at the steamy snap here.

J.Lo allegedly also took her turn in the batting cage, as per TMZ. She may be a triple threat but her talent, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to transcend over to sports as she continuously struck out. Regardless, it seems like the trio had a fun night out. Emme also has a twin brother Max. Jennifer shares the 14-year-olds with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While Bennifer seemed to keep their relationship on the DL when they first got back together, that certainly has changed! The two were spotted sharing a smooch while picking up Ben’s son Samuel from school. J.Lo rocked a tan blouse and mom jeans while Ben wore some flannel and jeans. Ben also has two daughters, Violet and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The two allegedly have their sights set on blending their families. TMZ has claimed that the two are in escrow for a $55 million estate and plan on moving both of their families into the home. The couple has yet to confirm these rumors. Regardless, the two seem to be co-parenting with their respective ex-spouses well. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that both Jenneifers have bonded since Ben left one for the other.

“[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” one insider said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children which is super important to Jen, too.”