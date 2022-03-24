Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Steamy Kiss After Dropping Off Samuel At School – Photo

Packing on the PDA! Ben Affleck and J.Lo shared a laugh and an intimate moment as they walked hand-in-hand to pick up his son from school.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are so in love! The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” shared a steamy kiss as they headed to pick up his 10-year-old son Samuel from school on Thursday, March 24. Ben and J.Lo walked with their arms around each other as they seemingly enjoyed the sunny Los Angeles weather before locking lips.

The pair were dressed in their signature styles, with Jen opting for a nude colored silk blouse with a straight leg gaucho style jean, accessorized with a large Valentino “V” logo belt. She added a chunky pair of platform sandals and wire sunglasses to the ensemble, keeping her highlighted hair back into a slick ponytail. Ben was decidedly more casual in his favorite blue-and-burgundy plaid shirt and jeans, as well as sneakers. Like his girlfriend, the Boston native also sported a chic pair of shades.

Sam, who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, appeared to be wearing a pair of swim trunks and a t-shirt. The 10-year-old twinned with his dad in a pair of sneakers, carrying a big duffle bag from swim brand TYR over his shoulder.

This is the second day in a row that the “Get Right” singer and Oscar winner have been spotted grabbing Sam. The couple were also seen at his school on March 23, with J.Lo wearing a more casual look consisting of wide legged neutral pants and a white crop top. She kept her hair up in a top bun, while Ben rocked a button down shirt and jeans.

Since rekindling their romance last April, the Bronx native and The Town actor have effortlessly blended their families including her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his three kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel. Samuel and Emme were also on hand to support Jennifer as she was given the Icon Award from iHeartRadio on Tuesday night.