J.Lo Shows Off Ripped Abs In Sexy Yellow Bikini: ‘Something Is Coming’

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wowed her followers on July 5 when she showed off her incredible figure in a series of swimsuits, in a new ad video. The singer posed in a yellow bikini top and light orange bottoms as well as a black one-piece as she let her long hair blow in the wind, in the clips, which promoted her beauty line, JLO Beauty. She also wore a black sheer top and bottom, blue patterned bikini, and a sexy white outfit as her song “Dance Again” played over the post.

“#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing,” Jennifer teased in the caption for the video. Her fans quickly responded with a lot of loving comments. “this summer is yours,” one fan wrote while another called the post “amazing.” A third shared, “the hottest woman in the world” and a fourth exclaimed, “love you!”

Before Jennifer shared her most recent post, she made headlines for an outing with her fiance, Ben Affleck. The lovebirds visited the Melrose Trading Post flea market in Los Angeles, CA on July 3 and looked content and cozy together. She had her hand around his arm for a lot of the time and flashed a smile as she appeared to take photos with her phone.

The happy couple wore casual yet stylish outfits as they looked around to shop. Jennifer donned black long-sleeved fitted turtleneck top and a long patchwork skirt. Ben chose a white t-shirt and tan pants for his look. J.Lo also added sunglasses and jewelry, which included silver hoop earrings, to her ensemble.

When Jen and Ben are not busy going on shopping trips, they’re planning their upcoming wedding. The soon-to-be husband and wife got engaged in April and although they’ve been pretty private about the type of wedding they’ll be having, a source recently told us that they want to have a lavish celebration. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”