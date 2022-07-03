Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Link Arms Heading To Melrose Trading Post: Photos

It looks like Bennifer 2.0 is still going strong! Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck were seen in Los Angeles at the Melrose Trading Post flea market on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

In the candid photos, the happy couple linked arms while sporting satisfied looks on their faces. J-Lo had on a form fitting black long sleeve shirt and a bohemian style long patterned skirt that reached her ankles. She completed the look with a pair of classy light brown shades and a large chunky solid black handbag. She also had her caramel locks pulled back in a loose bun while she adorned large gold hoop earrings and had her phone in hand. Meanwhile, the Gone Girl star sported a minimalist white t-shirt and khakis.

The engaged couple seem to be going strong, as they were spotted together a mere day before at a Rolls Royce dealership. There, the “I’m Real” singer sported a familiar look with similar brown sunglasses, a loose fitting hairstyle, and a massive purse. Ben kept things simple yet again with a solid gray shirt and bright white sneakers.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids: See Photos West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Beverly Hills, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look at the selection of high-end cars with Ben's son Samuel appearing to buy a new Rolls-Royce, at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennifer and Ben first got together when they both starred in the 2002 film Gigli. They got engaged later that year, but then called things off in early 2004. The two both went on to marry and have children with other people. Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony several months after her split with Ben, and gave birth to her twins Max and Emme in 2008. However, they officially divorced in 2014. Ben later wed 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner, and the pair had three children named Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel before splitting in 2018.

J-Lo and Ben found each other again after staying friends throughout the years, and got back together in 2021. They then announced their engagement in April of 2022! As for the wedding, an EXCLUSIVE SOUCE told HollywoodLife that they plan on having a lavish ceremony in the future. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared,” the insider, who is close to the couple said. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”