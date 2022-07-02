Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Go Shopping For A New Car: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Ben Affleck ran an exciting errand on Saturday, July 2, 2022! The engaged couple were seen walking outside a lavish Rolls Royce dealership while holding hands and looking smitten with each other.

In the candid photos, Miss Lopez looked chic while wearing trendy ultra flared light wash jeans, a simple white long sleeve shirt, and matching casual shoes. She also had her caramel colored locks pulled back in a sleek low ponytail, and sported sophisticated tan sunglasses. She accessorized the look with big dangly silver hoop earrings and a large luxurious handbag from iconic high end designer Christian Dior.

Meanwhile, Ben joined her with a smile while sporting a minimalist gray t-shirt, a neutral beige button up, classic black jeans, and chunky white sneakers. Accompanying the two was Ben’s youngest son Samuel, 10, who the actor shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The blended family appeared to be content in each other’s company that Saturday. This outing comes after an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE gave HollywoodLife personal details about J-Lo’s relationship with her soon to be son-in-law. “Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch so to speak,” the insider stated.

When it comes to whether or not Bennifer want biological children of their own, another EXCLUSIVE SOURCE shut down the idea in an interview with HollywoodLife. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” the source commented. “Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them” they continued.

The Hollywood powerhouse couple that is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally got together in 2002, but called things off two years later. The two then went on to wed other superstars, but both later ended up getting divorced. The fellow Gigli stars rekindled their relationship in 2021, and then got engaged in 2022!