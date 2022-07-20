Selena Gomez Wears Nothing But A Towel To Show Off Her Morning Skincare Routine

Selena Gomez doesn’t have to do much to get the maximum in attention. The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 29, took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 19 in nothing but a white towel to show off her skincare routine — but it doesn’t appear to us that the natural beauty needs one! In the video, the stunning songstress was seen addressing the mirror after a shower, wearing a white towel around her body, and another one in her hair. Morning routine before make up!” she captioned the clip, tagging @Rare Beauty. It already has 1.2M likes.

The iconic actress then removed the hair towel before combing her hand through her hair and applying skin care product to her forehead to the song “My Hair” by Ariana Grande. She then spritzed her hair and slicked it into a tight bun, then continued the skincare routine with more products. By the end of the video, Justin Bieber‘s famous ex-girlfriend was rocking a mustard-colored tank top, leather jacket, sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings for a totally “Hollywood” but fully natural and glowing look.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Strapless Dresses: Photos Of Megan Fox, Selena Gomez & More Bare Shouldered Stars Zoe Kravitz poses dnear her poster uring the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures, 'The Batman' at Lincoln Center in New York, USA, 01 March 2022. World Premiere of The Batman, New York, USA - 01 Mar 2022 Selena Gomez makes appearance at Jimmy Kimmel. 15 Jun 2022 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA868948_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The gorgeous video came amid Selena’s surprising Emmys snub — the actress seemed a shoo-in for her role in Only Murders In The Building, alongside comedy legends Steve Martin, 76, and Martin Short, 72. Despite rave reviews in the dark comedy, Selena didn’t get a nomination for lead actress in a comedy. Still, she’s been on the move, and has recently been seen dining with former Behaving Badly co-star Natt Wolf, hitting up Paris Fashion Week in a killer houndstooth skirt set, stepping out for supper with Martin Short, and dancing at Britney Spears’ star-studded wedding.

And of course, she always finds time to delight her 42.1M followers on TikTok with fun video clips. Fan favorites include her June makeup tutorial to the beat of Taylor Swift’s “The Man.” She also took to the platform recently to debut sultry bangs and hair extensions in May, and to hit back at body shamers in an April video clip. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b**ch about it anyway,” she said in the clip. “‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,’” she said. “B**ch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”