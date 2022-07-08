Selena Gomez Stuns In Black & White Checkered Cropped Top, Flirty Skirt & Flipped Bob: Photos

Selena Gomez has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 29-year-old was leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris on July 8 when she showed off her long, toned legs in a high-waisted, black and white checkered mini skirt with a matching crop top.

Selena’s black and white Alaia outfit featured a high-neck, short-sleeve herringbone-patterned crop top. She styled the top with the matching high-waisted skirt which put her tiny waist on display. The bottom half of the skirt was pleated and ruffled, ending in the middle of her thighs, showing off her long legs.

Sels accessorized with a pair of chunky white hoop earrings, pointed-toe white pumps, and a black leather crossbody purse. As for her glam, her dark brown hair was styled by Orlando Pita, who gave Selena a retro hairstyle featuring a bob that was slicked to the side and had a voluminous bouffant while the ends were flipped up.

Her makeup was done by longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, who used Selena’s brand, Rare Beauty, to give her a thick cat-eye, a burnt red lip, a subtle shadow, and dark, full brows.

Since arriving in Paris, Selena has already rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits and aside from this look, just yesterday she wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. She rocked a short-sleeve white Louis Vuitton Frill Blouse with a keyhole cutout on the chest and tucked it into a high-waisted, A-line black Louis Vuitton Double Jersey Mini Wrap Skirt.

Selena topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe white Stuart Weitzman Anny Pumps, a Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag, and Monica Vinader Deia Chamfered Large Hoop Earrings