Selena Gomez, Sadie Sink & More Snubbed By The Emmys & Lose Nominations

Image Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / ©Hulu / ©Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

You win some, you lose some they say — but it’s incredible to thing that these stars and shows didn’t come out on top! After the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced, TV lovers everywhere lamented over their favorites not making the final cut.

Shows like Black-ish and Stranger Things saw their stars left wanting after losing out to newcomers Abbott Elementary and Yellowjackets.

Selena Gomez

Only Murders In The Building star Selena Gomez failed to earn a nom in the lead actress in a comedy category, despite rave reviews for the comedic crime caper with Steve Martin and Martin Short. She did however nab a nomination as the series executive producer, making history in the process. Her nom marks the second time a Latina has ever been among the producing nominees for comedy series in the 74-year Emmy history.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things starlet was completely shut out in the acting category, but as often the case in Hawkins, there’s still another chance for Millie Bobby Brown. Only Vol. 1 of the Netflix sci-fi favorite was eligible for this round of the Emmys. She could still earn her gold next year, when Emmy voters consider the recently released Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink was another major Stranger Things snub. Her character Max Mayfield has been a powerhouse since her debut on season 3 of the show, and she the center of some of season 4’s most memorable (and best soundtracked) moments. Just like MBB, Sadie still has a shot next year.

Tracee Ellis Ross

With Black-ish wrapping its final season, fans were hoping Tracee Ellis Ross could finally take home an Emmy for her role as Rainbow Johnson, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Tracee has been up for the lead actress in a comedy award 5 times but has never won.

Mandy Moore

The Emmys had less than a fond farewell for This Is Us and the Pearson family. While Mandy Moore was impressive playing matriarch Rebecca throughout different phases of her life, it wasn’t enough to earn her a nomination for dramatic acting. Her only nom for This Is Us came in 2019.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston wasn’t able to nab a nom for The Morning Show. But, almost mirroring the drama Apple TV+ hit, her co-star Reese Witherspoon will duke it out against Jodi Comer, Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Sandra Oh, and Zendaya for the honor on Sep. 12.