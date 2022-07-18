Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.

In the background, two framed photos the “Jenny From The Block” singer and her Pearl Harbor star husband could be seen. In one, Jennifer and Ben are seen at the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival back in September. Another pic was from their much earlier courtship — the original “Bennifer” were engaged from 2002-2004 before famously breaking it off.

“I feel amazing,” Jennifer said in the video, which was posted July 17. “I am so excited. I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.” “Yesss, somebody’s getting married!” Chris could be heard responding. Jennifer positively glowed in the clip, rocking the white sleeveless gown, long curly hair, and full glam makeup. She also wore a beautiful tennis bracelet and simple earrings. Chris affectionately captioned the video, “Last minute feelings before the wedding…” alongside a wedding chapel emoji.

The couple married in a surprise ceremony in a Vegas chapel on July 16, after their second engagement had lasted three months. Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max, both 14 (dad is ex-husband Marc Anthony) attended the intimate ceremony as witnesses. And the stunning singer is clearly in it for the long haul — the Clark County, NV marriage license filing obtained by Hollywoodlife revealed that Jennifer took Ben’s last name and is now known as “Jennifer Affleck.”

According to a report by TMZ, Bennifer 2.0 will hold a much larger ceremony at his sprawling Georgia estate. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker similarly wed in Las Vegas and in a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara before holding a massive star-studded bash in Portofino, Italy, with family and friends in attendance.