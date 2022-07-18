Helena Christensen, 53, Sunbathes In Red & White Striped Swimsuit While ‘Island Road Trippin’

Helena Christensen went “Island road trippin” and made a pitstop at Bornholm, Denmark, which she documented in a July 17 Instagram post. In the first photo, the 53-year-old Danish model sunbathed in a red and white striped swimsuit. Helena laid out on a white blanket as she proudly flaunted her tan long legs and arms in the photo, which attracted over 24,000 likes.

Helena also wore a pair of brown sunglasses and a purple bandana that covered the top of her brunette hair. She let the rest of her gorgeous locks flow freely behind her back as she laid out on the blanket to catch the sun rays. Helena matched her one-piece swimsuit with a beach bag that she held in one of her hands.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in front of the gorgeous backdrop in Bornholm, which is located to the east of her native city Copenhagen. She snapped a number of scenic pics including a rainbow in the sky in her Instagram post, which gave fans a great insight into how remarkable her trip was.

In another photo from Denmark, Helena rocked a green dress as she took a selfie while sitting in the grass. She also floated in the water wearing an orange bikini top and a purple bottom. Helena’s gorgeous vacation pics received compliments from her famous pals Julianne Moore, Tan France, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Helena looks remarkably good for her age. In April, she modeled several fabulous outfits for a new collection by designer Karen Millen. “The Icons” campaign photos featured Helena knocking out looks such as a sheer bodysuit and leather minidress, a black lacy bodysuit with an oversized yellow blazer, and a triangle bralet with a pair of black leggings and a leather biker jacket. Helena’s natural figure was on full display for the photoshoot, just like it is for all her gorgeous modeling pics.