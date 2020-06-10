‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Shares ‘Monumental’ Photos Of Officially Becoming A U.S. Citizen

Tan France shared with his Instagram followers the absolute joy of finally becoming an American citizen after working towards the moment ‘for literally 20 years.’ The ‘Queer Eye’ star posted a string of emotional images with his sentimental caption.

The happy tears are flowing and it’s not because we’re watching the latest season of Queer Eye. Tan France, the Netflix reality series’ fashion guru, officially became a U.S. citizen on June 9 and shared the thrilling news with his 3.7 million Instagram followers! In the carousel post, Tan shared the exact moment he took the citizenship oath at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building.

Far more emotional than the images, featuring his husband, Rob France, beaming by his side, was the sweet, sentimental caption Tan wrote. “A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S. citizen,” Tan emphatically wrote. “For me, this is monumental. It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional.”

And Tan was ready to fully embrace his rights as a citizen, especially during this incredibly fractured time. “And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation.”

Tan, who originally hails from England and is the son of Pakistani parents, celebrates the monumental occasion just as the beloved Netflix series Queer Eye dropped it’s milestone fifth season on the streaming platform nearly one week ago on June 5! In the season, Tan, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk head to the city of brotherly love: Philadelphia! The collection of episodes highlights a slew of new, inspiring heroes, including Pastor Noah Hepler and more!

Tan took over the role of fashion expert in 2018 when the series was rebooted following its original run on Bravo between 2003-2007. While Tan’s fashion eye is often very particular when it comes to the heroes’ wardrobe, Tan often shows a soft spot for the subjects of the show, which has led to a number of emotional moments throughout the series’ five seasons. But for Tan, we doubt anything can top the emotions that surged through him as he finally became a U.S. Citizen and prepares to exercise his freedom!

The fifth season of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix now!