Harry Styles Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Copenhagen Shooting Near Concert Venue

Harry Styles spoke out after cancelling his show in Copenhagen on Sunday, July 3 following a shooting that killed three people at a mall near the concert venue. The “As It Was” singer, 28, was scheduled to perform at the Royal Arena during a stop on his Love On Tour. Taking to his Twitter, Harry said he was “heartbroken” by the tragic news and asked his fans to “please look after each other.”

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

Police arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be the shooter shortly after the attack, which reportedly killed two 17-year-olds, a 47-year-old and also left four people hospitalized. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters that there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the shooting — but it was too early to speculate on a motive. “There is nothing in our investigation, or the documents we have reviewed, or the things we have found, or the witnesses’ statements we have gotten, that can substantiate that this is an act of terrorism,” Thomassen stated.

He went on to say said police first heard reports of a shooting at 5.37 p.m. at the Fields mall on the outskirts of the capital city. According to witnesses, per the AP, some people hid in shops and bathrooms as shots rang out while others fled in a panicked stampede. The suspect, who Thomassen said is known to mental health providers in Denmark, was arrested 11 minutes later.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen shared her sympathies following the tragic events via Facebook.

“Denmark was hit by a horrific attack on Sunday night. Several people have been killed. Even more people were injured. Innocent families out shopping or eating. Children, young and adults,” Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook. “Sending my deepest sympathy to those who lost their loved ones.”

It is unknown if Styles will be rescheduling his show in Copenhagen. He is set to perform in Paris on July 5.