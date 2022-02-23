Ciara Pairs Sheer Bodysuit With Cutout Denim In Sexy New Photoshoot

Ciara looked sexier than ever when she showed off her toned figure in a sheer bodysuit with high-waisted jeans.

When it comes to Ciara, one thing is for sure – she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit. The 36-year-old singer proved that when she rocked a sheer bodysuit that revealed ample skin, paired with high-waisted jeans, in stunning new photos.

Ciara posted a slideshow of photos rocking the Mugler outfit. The outfit featured a completely sheer black bodysuit with stripes all over it. The neckline was made of light-wash denim and was cut out at the shoulders. She tucked the bodysuit into a pair of high-waisted straight-leg jeans with black satin panels on the legs.

She accessorized her look with peep-toe black heels and tons of gold bangles. As for her glam, she rocked a metallic brown smokey eye with a glossy brown lip done by makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick. Her honey brown highlighted hair was down and straight in a voluminous blowout that was swept to the side and done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.

Ciara has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and aside from this sheer bodysuit, she recently rocked some sexy swimsuits.

Ciara wore a plunging hot pink one-piece that featured a scoop neckline and a massive keyhole cutout at her waist. She styled the suit with long curly hair and a fresh face without a drop of makeup on it. In the second photo from the slideshow, Ciara cuddled up to hubby, Russell Wilson, while giving him a kiss on the cheek during the sunset.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Ciara posed on the beach wearing a brown one-piece that had a plunging V-neckline with criss-cross straps across the chest. She styled her suit with a bunch of layered bangles and a massive diamond cross necklace.