Hailey Baldwin Shows How To Make Mom Jeans Hot With Sexy Crop Top Amidst Reports Of Sept Wedding

Hailey Baldwin stepped out looking gorgeous in an eye-catching stylish outfit that gave off both casual and business vibes during an outing in West Hollywood on Aug. 22.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, sure knows how to pull off any kind of style and she proved that with one of her latest ensembles! The blonde beauty was seen walking the streets of West Hollywood, CA on Aug. 22 while showing off a flattering business casual outfit that included a mustard yellow blazer draped over her shoulders as she wore a white crop top that tied in the front and mom jeans. She also topped the look off with turquoise open-toe heels and gold-colored hoop earrings as she kept her hair tied back in a low bun and carried a white purse.

The latest getup is one of many flattering looks Hailey has been sporting in public lately. Earlier that same day, she wore a cute lime green checkered top and matching cropped pants and a few days ago on Aug. 20, she showed off her toned body in a black sports bra and mini spandex shorts with a green sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Hailey’s head-turning outfits over her fit figure reflects her confidence that will likely be shown in her reported wedding with Justin Bieber, 25, next month. The model, who already legally married the Biebs at a courthouse in New York City last Sept., is set to celebrate the marriage by exchanging vows in front of close family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30. Neither Hailey or Justin, who have been pretty private about their love, have confirmed the date, but the save the date cards have reportedly gone out. Although very little details have been revealed, we can bet like her many impressive outfits, Hailey’s dress for the occasion is going to be one to remember!

We love seeing Hailey strolling the streets in some of the best fashion on a regular basis and can’t wait to see more!