Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks Sheer Bodysuit & More Sexy Looks For New Campaign: Photos

The Danish supermodel showcased so many fabulous outfits by designer Karen Millen that highlighted her incredible body.

Helena Christensen just proved why, even at 53 years old, she’s still one of the hottest models in the business. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in several outfits for a new collection by designer Karen Millen. “The Icons” campaign photos were posted to Helena’s Instagram on April 5 and can be seen HERE.

In one image, Helena effortlessly slayed a sheer bodysuit and leather minidress. That was by far one of Helena’s sexiest looks, but certainly not the only one to stand out. The Danish supermodel also rocked a black lacy bodysuit that she accessorized with an oversized yellow blazer.

Another look that Helena crushed was a triangle bralet with a pair of black leggings and a leather biker jacket with red and white stripes on the zipper and sleeves. She also showcased a fabulous black bodice along with an oversized white blazer and a pair of strapped heels. After nailing those four looks, Helena’s proven that her beauty lasts not matter what outfit she’s in.

Helena kept her luscious brunette hair down for all four photos. She added to three of her sultry looks by wearing dark red lipstick. Helena also sported a different pair of earrings for each of the outfits. In the sheer bodice look, you could visibly see a massive tattoo on Helena’s stomach. She also wore a black chocker necklace to go along with her sheer bodice.

Something else that stood out from the sexy photoshoot was Helena’s incredible body. All four outfits showcased the supermodel’s natural figure, which she’s worked hard to maintain. Like we said before, the 53-year-old truly is one of the most gorgeous models alive.

“I’m super duper excited to be part of @karen_millen’s THE ICONS campaign inspired by my favourite era, the 90s 💘 ,” Helena captioned the remarkable photos. “This edit is full of glamorous, timeless pieces such as sexy dresses and oversized blazers.” You definitely slayed all those looks, Helena. That’s for sure.