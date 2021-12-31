Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks Majorly Plunging Black Swimsuit To End 2021 — Photo

Helena Christensen looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging black swimsuit to celebrate the end of 2021.

If there’s one thing for sure about Helena Christensen, 53, it is that she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The model looked stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit that had a massive plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button while the bodice was knotted on the front. She accessorized her look with a silver brooch, slicked-back wet hair, and a bright red lip.

Helena captioned the photo, “This is one of the 7 times I laughed this year so I thought it was a suitable pic to thank you for all the birthday love, really really touched me so much But seriously, may 2022 (here we go again) be a healthy, safe, hug and laugh-filled year for the world.”

Helena has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just recently she showed off her fabulous figure in a sheer black lace dress with a bodysuit underneath. In the slideshow of photos, Helena rocked a slew of Staerk & Christensen outfits and she captioned the post, “Vintage and secondhand @staerkandchristensen SCVS.”

In the first photo, Helena looked stunning lounging in a chair while rocking the spaghetti strap lacy dress. Underneath the sheer frock, she opted to wear a black bodysuit that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage.

Another sexy outfit from the shoot featured just an oversized white button-down top which she chose to wear without pants. She kept the bottom half of the shirt unbuttoned and styled it with a pair of low-rise red underwear while an untied men’s tie was draped around her neck.