Helena Christensen, 52, Stuns in Neon Pink, Cut-Out Swimsuit During ‘100 Degrees Of Summer’

Helena Christensen is loving the summertime! The model rocked a neon pink swimsuit while soaking up the sun in new photos.

Helena Christensen has still got it! The 52-year-old Danish model showed off her superb physique in a slideshow of summer snapshots she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 30. Helena rocked a neon pink, cut-out swimsuit as she posed outside for the photos, which included her cuddling up with her dogs on rocks near the water. In another photo, Helena showed off her swimsuit as she got up-close for the camera while in a backyard. She captioned her post: “100 degrees of summer ☀️♥️.”

Helena pulled off some more stunning looks in her gallery of photos. She wore a beautiful sun dress as she posed outside for a mirror selfie as her hair lightly blew in the wind in one snapshot. In another, she sported a striped pink shirt, short shorts and a bucket hat while going for a stroll with her close pal Julianne Moore. The two stars had big smiles on their faces as they walked side-by-side on the street.

Helena was a superstar, to say the least, as a model during the 1990s. She graced the cover of magazines like Vogue and starred in brand campaigns for companies like Revlon, Prada, Hermes and more. She was also one of the original Victoria’s Secret Angels. No big deal, right? And even as she’s grown older, Helena has continued to model. On May 28, she rocked some seriously sexy black lingerie in a new shoot for the Coco de Mer campaign. Helena proudly shared the photoshoot results on Instagram — and her fans overwhelmingly complimented the model on her incredible features.

Outside of modeling, Helena’s pride and joy in life is being a mom to her 21-year-old son Mingus, who she shares with ex Norman Reedus. Mingus is actually following in his mother’s modeling footsteps. In fact, the two posed for a Victoria’s Secret campaign together back in April! Helena and Mingus stood close together in the black and white photo, and their resemblance to one another was absolutely uncanny. Mingus has even inherited his mom’s incredible bone structure, including her high cheekbones. Talk about strong genes!