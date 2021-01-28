Helena Christensen, 52, In Sexy Bikini Identical To When She Starred In Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ Video

Helena Christensen’s beauty is timeless, and the proof is in her bikini pics she shared on Jan. 28! She reminded us of the time when she frolicked on the beach in Chris Isaak’s 1989 ‘Wicked Game’ music video!



Helena Christensen, tell us your beauty secrets! The Danish supermodel, 52, treated fans to a trio of stunning bikini photos in a post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. Helena, who exposed her various arm tattoos, rocked a pink and white striped halter two-piece with ruffles. Although the photos weren’t full body shots, fans still caught a glimpse at Helena’s tiny waist and toned arms.

Helena, who rocked a bold, red lip, wore a white crochet cropped coverup over her swimsuit. She tagged the fashion brand ALR by Audrey Louise Reynolds in her post, though it’s unclear if the sustainable clothing brand and natural dye house made her bikini or coverup. Helena simply captioned her post with a seashell emoji. And, speaking of emojis — actress, Michelle Pfeiffer shared a bunch of fire flame emojis in the comments of Helena’s post!

The trio of beach snaps show the brunette beauty frolicking through the sand with a gorgeous ocean background — similar to when she appeared in Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game” music video (seen below) over three decades ago in 1989. In the four-minute visual, shot in black and white, Helena plays Isaak’s love interest, who dances topless on the beach. Other scenes show the model wearing black and white underwear and a lace bra.

The 1989 music video was a steamy hit amongst music goers at the time (and it still is!), especially for those who were fans of Isaak’s sultry vocals. Not to mention, Helena and Isaak put on a PDA show in the sand like no other!

While discussing his evident on-screen chemistry with Helena, Isaak, now 64, said, “[She] is beautiful… she was, of course, beautiful when we saw her. But I thought she was really fantastic. She’s a great actress. She pretended to like me,” he explained during a 2015 interview with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I mean, we didn’t know each other, and I always feel like I have to explain to people: it’s a video, give the girl credit, Helena is a good actress. She wasn’t having sex with me, she wasn’t my girlfriend, but she put that energy out so much so that people always come up to me, to this day, guys will come up to me and they go: “Hey! You’re the guy… who’s the girl in the video?” – I know where they’re going before they start – ‘Helena Christensen. I was in it, too, but that’s who you want to know,'” he recalled, noting, “But people thought that we were really lovers.”