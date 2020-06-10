Helena Christensen, 51, Slays In Sexy Plunging Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Helena Christensen snapped a seductive selfie in a vintage Christian Dior dress, which the supermodel is now putting up for auction!

Helena Christensen, 51, is not only showing off her supermodel wardrobe to fans. She’s offering them the chance to own a certain piece! On June 9, the Danish runway queen shared an outdoor mirror selfie that featured herself wearing Christian Dior’s “Oyster Embellished Wrap Dress” that is now up for auction on Hardly Ever Worn It for £800. It was an ageless party piece (much like Helena herself) with its classy ribbon, structured shoulders and silver color.

Helena is putting her special dress up for sale to benefit the NHS charities and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), through an initiative put on by British Vogue and Hardly Ever Worn It! “I’m excited to be part of an amazing initiative by @britishvogue and @hardlyeverwornit in aid of @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP by having donated my vintage silver silk @dior to the first ever #TheWayWeWoreAuction which is now live for 72 hours. Please go to Vogue.co.uk to find out how you can bid on the 22 beautiful pieces,” Helena explained in her photo’s caption.

Like Helena said, many other models are putting their timeless pieces up for auction. You can nab Kendall Jenner’s favorite Chanel tailored blazer for £1,700, or score Bella Hadid’s Miu Miu Nude Lace-Up Paint Splashed Knee Boots for £770. Adut Akech, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Ashley Graham, Xiao Wen Ju, Rianna van Rompaey, Imaan Hammam, Mariacarla Boscono, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valetta, Pooja Mor, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, Lily Aldridge, Paloma Elsesser, Kate Moss, Karen Elson, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns and Stella Maxwell are also selling their bags, dresses, shoes and more for the amazing cause. The auction ends on June 12!

Helena revealed that she wore her Dior dress for a special occasion. “I wore this vintage Christian Dior dress to an Oscars-week party. History is in every thread, and it oozes an elegance and glamour that hardly exists anymore. I felt as if I were playing the part of a very cool, chic character wearing it,” she told British Vogue.

Like Helena, celebrities are contributing to the Black Lives Matter cause in their own special ways. Among these efforts, BTS and John Cena attracted the most attention for each donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter global organization!