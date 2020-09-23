Helena Christensen, 51, Looks Incredible In Sexy One-Piece: Plus, 14 More Stars Over 40 In Swimsuits

Helena Christensen looked truly stunning in an olive green one-piece swimsuit while spending time at the Turtle Conservancy in the mountains of Ojai. See her gorgeous pics and more photos of stars rocking swimsuits!

Helena Christensen was wholly embracing the beauty of nature on September 22. The gorgeous Danish model, 51, took to her personal Instagram account to share a slew of photos, featuring herself wearing an olive green one-piece swimsuit. In the first photo of the carousel post, Helena walked alongside a little turtle on a pebble-filled road.

The second image featured the model posing-up on a rock and hugging her long legs close to her. Helena’s stunning brunette hair cascaded past her shoulders and down her back, while her bangs framed her face and a bold red lip stood out, completely. A third photo featured a fun cameo from Liv Tyler‘s four-year-old daughter, Lula Rose Gardner, who was completely fascinated by the shelled creatures.

Finally, Helena shared one more photo of herself with her fit figure on full display in her olive green swimsuit. The last video showed the model leaning up against a large tortoise and kicking her legs in the air! While fans loved seeing Helena’s stunning swimsuit style, she used her platform to shed light on an important cause. “Spent the day in the mountains of Ojai at the [Turtle Conservancy] which is a magical sanctuary for hundreds of turtles, some of them on the most endangered list. We have to take care of nature and the animals we are so fortunate to live with,” she captioned her post, adding a heart emoji and turtle emoji.

As a model, Helena is more than familiar with looking photo-ready for any given moment. Over time, she’s really opened up about her greatest passions and priorities in life — including son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 20, whom she shares with ex Norman Reedus. But she’s also opened up her closet to her fans! In a June 9 post she made to Instagram, Helena surprised her fans with a big announcement.

In an effort to support NHS charities and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Helena donated her Christian Dior “Oyster Embellished Wrap Dress” for an auction. Helena encouraged her followers to bid on the item and, in turn, support an incredibly worthy cause. Much like Helena’s recent swimsuit post, however, there have been plenty of stars over 40 rocking poolside and beach attire! Check out the gallery above to see more stars in swimsuits!