Helena Christensen, 52, Proudly Poses In Cutout Lingerie Shoot For New Coco de Mer Campaign

Helena Christensen was ‘very excited’ to finally reveal a few photos from her shoot for the latest campaign with Coco de Mer! Check out one of of the photos of Helena.

Helena Christensen rocked some seriously sexy black lingerie in a new shoot for the Coco de Mer campaign. In her latest Instagram post, which the 52-year-old model shared just three days ago, Helena posed in a simple, white-tiled bathroom. Helena stood in front of a sink, with her back to a mirror and positively beamed at the camera while snapping a photo herself. You can see the pic below!

The model was dressed down in some sexy black lingerie, featuring an intricate design and cutouts near certain sections of the fabric. Her hair was swept to the side, and she added a pop of color to her look by rocking a bold red lip. A second image in the carousel post featured two of Helena’s closest friends and fellow stunners.

The second pic, which you can see here, featured Helena looking back at the camera and smiling, as pals Brooke Shields and Camilla Stærk lounged on a luxurious bed. The ladies looked totally fabulous and Helena was more than thrilled to finally unveil what she’d been working on. Not only did she share the images to Instagram, she also added a great caption to go along with the pics.

“Very excited to soon be able to share a project I’ve been working on,” she began the caption to her post, adding that she “had my girls photo bombing” at the photo shoot. Helena also tagged the Coco de Mer London handle on Instagram and teased that the collection and more campaign photos would debut on June 16 – just about two weeks away!

Helena also added the hashtag “the ultimate female gaze.” Fans and famous friends were all about the sexy snaps, with the Coco de Mer London brand saying “we can’t wait to launch this with you.” Longtime admirers of Helena are so excited to finally get their hands on some of these looks and we cannot wait to see more!