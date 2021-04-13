Helena Christensen, 52, & Son Mingus, 21, Look So Much Alike In Stunning Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Supermodel Helena Christensen’s son is a carbon copy of the Danish beauty in a new Victoria’s Secret campaign, showing off their identical eyes and high cheekbones.

With parents as gorgeous as supermodel Helena Christensen and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, both 52, their only child together was bound to be breathtakingly good looking. Son Mingus Lucien Reedus certainly is, as he’s all grown up at age 21 and posing with his stunning mother in a new Mother’s Day campaign for Victoria’s Secret. As Helena and Mingus stood close together in the black and white photo, his resemblance to his famous mother is uncanny. No wonder he’s followed in her footsteps as a model.

Ageless Helena wore Victoria’s Secret’s $79.50 satin short-sleeve PJ set in black for the photos, while Mingus donned a white sweater with a distressed tear in the the arm. The Danish beaity could be seen resting her chin on Mingus’ shoulder, while holding his the side of his head lovingly with her hand. The young man totally inherited Helena’s incredible bone structure, including her high cheekbones.

Even the shape of Mingus’ eyes is nearly identical to a young Helena. He also has her perfectly shaped lips, but has his dad’s strong jawline that he sported in his younger days as a model, before Norman turned to photography and then later acting. Norman and Helena made for quite the striking couple during their five year romance, which ran from 1998–2003. Mingus was born on Oct. 13, 1999.

Norman later had a second child, a daughter with his longtime girlfriend, actress Diane Kruger, 44. She was born in November 2018, though her name and face have never been revealed. The couple has been extremely private about their little girl, only showing her in Instagram photos from behind or where her face isn’t showing.

As for Helena and Mingus starring in the new VS campaign, the brand noted along with their photos that “In honor of Mother’s Day, Victoria’s Secret unveils its latest campaign celebrating mothers and the strength and love they radiate every day. The campaign captures the beauty, authenticity and emotional connection between those photographed highlighting many stages of motherhood.” They couldn’t have selected a more striking mother and son than Helena and Mingus!