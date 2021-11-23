Fashion

Helena Christensen, 52, Stuns In Lacy Black Dress & More For Gorgeous New Photos

Helena Christensen looked gorgeous when she rocked a slew of sexy vintage outfits included a sheer lace dress in gorgeous new photos.

Helena Christensen, 52, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The model showed off her fabulous figure in a sheer black lace dress with a bodysuit underneath. In the slideshow of photos, Helena rocked a slew of Staerk & Christensen outfits and she captioned the post, “Vintage and secondhand @staerkandchristensen SCVS.”

In the first photo, Helena looked stunning lounging in a chair while rocking the spaghetti strap lacy dress. Underneath the sheer frock, she opted to wear a black bodysuit that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage.

Another sexy outfit from the shoot featured just an oversized white button-down top which she chose to wear without pants. She kept the bottom half of the shirt unbuttoned and styled it with a pair of low-rise red underwear while an untied men’s tie was draped around her neck.

Aside from those two outfits, Helena threw on a pair of low-rise straight-leg white pants with a fitted white button-down shirt. She kept the top of the shirt unbuttoned, revealing her tan lacy bra and a bit of cleavage.

If there’s one thing for sure about Helena, it’s that she loves to show off her fabulous figure on social media. Just recently she posted photos of herself on the set of a Staerk & Christensen photoshoot when she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve black bodysuit with an insanely plunging neckline.

The V-neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button and revealed major skin, plus, her long, toned legs were on full display.