Rebel Wilson Shares A Steamy Kiss With GF Ramona Agruma On Vacation: Photo

It’s the summer of love for Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma! The Bridesmaids star, 42, and Ramona have been enjoying a variety of romantic locales since they officially announced their relationship via social media on June 9. The Australian actress posted a smoochy pic of the couple via her Instagram stories on July 15. In the uncaptioned photo, which you can SEE HERE, Rebel and Ramona rocked sunhats, sunglasses, and bikini tops as they locked lips in the sunshine.

The couple are clearly enjoying their time together, hitting Paris, London, Turkey, and Italy, among other locales, glowing with affection for each other at every stop along the way. The duo have been seen holding hands, enjoying romantic dinners, and indulging in yachts and helicopter rides, among other summer activities as they travel together. And it’s no wonder they’re inseparable, since a source told HollywoodLife that Ramona is nothing short of Rebel’s “soul partner.”

“Rebel and Ramona have been on several vacations together, but this is their first getaway since Rebel came out, so it is quite special for her,” a source close to Rebel told HL EXCLUSIVELY of the Turkey vacation earlier in July. “She knows that she has made the right decision and is overwhelmed by the love and support she has gotten from everyone. Rebel is deeply in love with Ramona, and she knows that she feels the same. Rebel does not see herself being with anyone else and she truly believes that she is her soul partner.”

According to a separate source in June, Rebel has “never been happier” than she is with her new flame. “Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY in June. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”