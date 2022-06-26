Rebel Wilson & GF Ramona Agruma Snuggle Up For Romantic Helicopter Ride: Photo

It looks like Rebel Wilson and her new beau Ramona Agruma are quite the adventurers! On Rebel’s Instagram story posted on Friday, June 24, 2022, she showed her and her girlfriend out for a helicopter ride in Iceland, per People. In the adorable photo, the couple appeared to be as close as ever as they snuggled together.

All About Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's New Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/HJDaqxHSih — StatementTeam 🌫 (@TeamStatement) June 26, 2022

“Trying to look cool whilst freezing” the “Pitch Perfect” star captioned the cute snapshot. She and Romona were seen hunched over in large blue puffer jackets, bracing the wind. They both posed outside a red helicopter, while Ramona sassily held up a peace sign for the camera. Rebel adorned edgy black combat boots while her girlfriend was seen in long magenta socks and silver sandals.

This isn’t the first time Rebel and Ramona have been caught on a romantic date across the pond. The two were seen smooching on a Yacht in France two weeks prior while wearing casual clothing. This came a few weeks after Rebel officially announced the relationship on her Instagram page.

“They met through mutual friends about 6 months ago and hit it off right away,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife. “They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

Although the two have been together for several months, the 42-year-old actress just decided to go public with her love recently. “Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” the insider continued. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”

“They’ve never seen Rebel this happy and they are thrilled that she found somebody who compliments her so perfectly,” a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ramona is exactly what Rebel needs in a partner and they love that she chose to announce this during Pride,” they added.