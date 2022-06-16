Rebel Wilson Rocks High-Waisted Bikini In Sexy New Photo After Revealing New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has a new swimsuit to match her mood, and it’s sexy, stunning, and full of fun! The Senior Year star, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the new pic, and it proves exactly why she’s such an “it” girl. In the photo, Rebel rocked a pink textured retro-style bikini, complete with a high waist and button detail. She wore her hair down in soft, beachy waves, and accessorized with a perfect pair of retro white sunglasses, nude lip gloss, and a matching jacket-style swim coverup. Rebel appeared to be lounging near the water in the breezy pic.

Rebel’s jaw-dropping swim pics comes on the heels of her revelation that she’s in a serious relationship with Los Angeles fashion designer Ramona Agruma. And apparently, the confidence she radiated in the photo is just a reflection of their amazing relationship. “It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” an inside source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in June. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

The “inseparable” couple are now a public item, and Rebel has apparently “never been happier,” according to the source. “Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” they said. “They are an extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”

Rebel took to Instagram during Pride month to reveal the relationship. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…” she captioned a photo of herself with Ramona on June 9. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” Rebel completed the thought with emojis of pink hearts, a rainbow, and #loveislove.