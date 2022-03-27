Disney Princesses Halle Bailey, Lily James, & Naomi Scott Unite For The First Time At The Oscars

Disney fans rejoiced when Ariel, Cinderella, and Princess Jasmine came together at the 2022 Oscars ceremony — well, the actresses that played them on the big screen did, and it was glorious.

There was so much beauty on stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards on March 27. Especially when Halle Bailey, Lily James and Naomi Scott came together for the first time ever. Each has or will play a Disney princess on the big screen, and they joined forces to present the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Encanto won the award, which was great, but all eyes were on Halle, Lily and Naomi.

In case you were unaware, Naomi played Jasmine in 2019′s Aladdin, while Lily played Cinderella in the 2015 movie of the same name. And Halle — she will play Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live action movie, The Little Mermaid, set to premiere in 2023. We’re not quite sure if she wore a sea green dress on purpose, but she did, we think it was a great way to promote her upcoming film.

Interestingly, Rachel Zegler, who is set to play Snow White in an upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, did not join the ladies on stage. She also wasn’t initially invited to the show despite being the star of the heavily-nominated West Side Story. However, after fan outrage, the academy sent a last-minute invite and asked her to present an award at the show. While rocking a sheer dress, she took the stage with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi to present another award, and she also looked just as amazing as Halle Lily and Naomi.