Elizabeth Wyld Enters Pride Month With ‘A Sense Of Camaraderie’ & Songs For ‘The Sound Of Pride’

It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. Indie-pop songstress Elizabeth Wyld shared three of her songs for the playlist, which will be distributed throughout. Each holds a personal meaning to the Brooklyn-based melody maker, and they give the listener a sense of what they can expect from her upcoming album.

While Elizabeth’s songs detail her past and her present, her mind is on the future when asked for a message for Pride 2022. “Coming out was a scary, scary thing,” Elizabeth tells HollywoodLife. “I grew up in a small town in Virginia where I didn’t know a single lesbian. I felt like I was going to be completely ostracized from society. But when I came out, I was surprised to find a little community of fellow queer folks at my university.”

“Now, I live in NYC and my life is a real-world version of The L Word. I have a wonderfully supportive group of friends that are more like family and they make me feel supported and seen. You will find it too! Happy Pride everyone!” she adds. For those who make it every day with their chosen family, here are a few songs to help you enjoy the best Pride possible.

Elizabeth Wyld, “How AM I Still Holding On”

Elizabeth Wyld: I just released my new single “How Am I Still Holding On” off my upcoming sophomore album. Each song is written from the perspective of different characters from tv, novels, and history and this album has an entirely sapphic undertone. I can’t share more right now, but if you like it, definitely give me a follow. I’ll be sharing more release dates soon.

Elizabeth Wyld, “Virginia”

The song is really a eulogy for the person I was trying to be. Or pretending to be. The lyrics allude to my closeted sexuality and to the way I tried to appear very feminine on the outside while feeling sometimes masculine or non-binary on the inside. Although I currently identify as female (she/her) I’ve never been as feminine as I felt I had to appear [while] growing up.

Elizabeth Wyld, “Strange Love”

This song is the quintessential lesbian break-up song. I wrote it at a time when I was completely blindsided by a breakup and listening back now, it’s reminiscent of sparkly nineties tunes by artists like The Chicks.

HollywoodLife: We’re asking everyone who participates in The Sound Of Pride this: What, in your opinion, is the overall vibe of Pride 2022?

Elizabeth Wyld: I feel like some of us are still tip-toeing out of our homes, still recovering emotionally from the pandemic, while others are running wild down the streets of NYC doused in glitter. It’s a bit of a mix– But I feel like the intensity of the pandemic caused me to connect more deeply with all of my friends so I’m coming into pride with much more of a sense of camaraderie and authenticity.

Do you have any plans for Pride Month? How will you celebrate?

My favorite part of pride every year is playing pride shows! They are intimate little respites from the huge crowds and parades– This year I’m playing a pride show with Sofar Sounds at a swanky spot in the West Village in New York on June 26th. I can’t wait to connect with other queer artists and music lovers and play all of my gayest songs.

Pride is also about celebrating the unsung heroes. Who would you like to see get some more mainstream recognition?

Last year I toured with Rae Isla. We rented a mini-van and stuck a Country Queer sticker on the back and drove from New York City to Nashville and back– She’s a fabulous singer-songwriter based out of Mexico City and I love her outdoorsy American pop vibe– I’m waiting for her to pop off so I can tell everyone her darkest secrets and make money off of it.

Do you have a Pride 2022 message you’d like to share with the HL audience?

