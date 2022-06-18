Rebel Wilson Holds Hands With New GF Ramona Agruma On Romantic Italian Getaway: Photo

Rebel Wilson, 42, looked as thrilled as could be in her latest social media photo! The actress, who debuted her pretty new girlfriend Ramona Agruma last week, shared a brand new Instagram photo that showed them walking in Italy while holding hands and smiling on June 18. She wore a fashionable yellow dress with white patterns and belled under short-sleeves as her partner wore a stylish outfit that included a white top under a long black overcoat with white lining and matching pants.

Rebel added tan heels to her look as her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and down. Ramona also had her blonde tresses down and added gold-colored sandals to her look. The latter also carried a shopping bag as they made their way down a cement walkway.

“🇮🇹 ciao bellas 🇮🇹,” Rebel appropriately captioned the sweet photo. It was quickly met with a lot of supportive and loving comments from her fans. “Beauties!” one fan wrote while another went into detail about why they loved the photo. “I love everything about this photo -it’s in Italy, the giant cobblestones, the olive tree 🌳, the Juliet balcony, the colours, the shoes, the sandals, the bag, the suit, the dress, the reference to ’Bellas’ but my favourite bit is the smiles,” the fan wrote.

View Related Gallery Rebel Wilson Then & Now: Photos Of The Aussie Beauty's Health Transformation Rebel Wilson 'Jojo Rabbit' film premiere, Arrivals, Hollywood American Legion, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Rebel Wilson 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 13 Mar 2022

Rebel’s most recent Instagram photo comes just days after she revealed she was dating Ramona, in a different post. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she wrote alongside a loving photo of her and Ramona cozily posing together.

Shortly after Rebel went public with Ramona, a source told us that the new couple has “amazing chemistry” and have been “inseparable” since they started their romantic relationship. “It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” the source EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”