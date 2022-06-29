Rebel Wilson Wears Nothing But Bubbles In Sexy New Bathtub Pic During Turkey Vacation

Rebel Wilson, 42, got her fans’ attention on June 29 when she posted a photo of herself soaking in a fancy bathtub. The memorable snapshot was part of a series of photos she shared from her recent vacation in Turkey. She confidently posed wearing nothing but bubbles around her as her hair was pulled back into a high bun, in the epic pic, and revealed she was actually in an “ancient cave” of a “museum,” in the caption.

“Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience!” she exclaimed alongside the post. Other photos, which included some boomerang style shots, showed her all dressed up in a form-fitting black dress with sheer long sleeves. She added metallic silver heels to the look and carried a matching black Balenciaga handbag.

Another photo showed her walking up an outdoor area full of rocks as she donned a green long-sleeved top and silky black leggings. She also wore a white baseball cap and carried another black handbag. Her final photo showed her posing atop a high rock while wearing a navy blue and white striped t-shirt, white pants, and white sneakers. Her hair was down and on point as she added sunglasses and hung out with someone who appeared to be her significant other, Ramona Agruma, although no one was tagged.

Rebel’s Turkey getaway comes after she made headlines for revealing her relationship with Ramona earlier this month. A source told us that the two ladies are “inseparable” and have “amazing chemistry” whenever they’re together. “It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

Since Rebel went public with the romance, she’s been posting regular photos of her and the beauty happily sharing sweet moments together. “Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her,” the source explained. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together. You can feel the love when you look at them together… everyone can. It is like magic and was clearly meant to be.”