Rebel Wilson Cuddles With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma During Romantic Date Night In Paris

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's tour of love is in full swing! The adorable couple were seen snuggling during a romantic dinner in Paris.

By:
June 21, 2022 8:35PM EDT
Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma
View gallery
Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Vanity Fair Premiere Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Sep 2021
Cannes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Australian actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma make their public debut as a couple arriving at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes for Sterling Jones' birthday. **SHOT ON 06/17/2022** Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rebel Wilson at Today Show to talk about her new Netflix comedy movie 'Senior Year' 'Today' TV show, New York, USA - 05 May 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma seem to be at the height of their new romance! Rebel, 42, was seen snuggling with her fashionista sweetie during a sweet night out for dinner in Paris. In a photo posted to Rebel’s Instagram stories on June 21, the couple glowed while sitting together at a small table and smiling for the camera. The Pitch Perfect actress rocked a multicolor Gucci sweater in the classic logo print, while Ramona wore a white t shirt emblazoned with images of dual leopards. They were joined by an additional female friend in the photo.

Several other photos in the series showed Rebel slaying in a white Givenchy tee and slim distressed jeans while hanging around a red Ferrari. The latest sighting follows a string of PDA heavy appearances in public. They embraced passionately on a yacht on June 17 and held hands in Italy in a sweet June 18 post.

The Bridesmaids star announced via a heartwarming June 9 post that she’d found her “princess.” “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…” she captioned a beautiful pic of the new couple. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in June that it was “love at first sight.” 

“They met through mutual friends about 6 months ago and hit it off right away,” the insider told HL. “They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.”

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. (BACKGRID)

“It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable,” the source continued. “They have met each other’s families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be.”

The source said that the couple emanates the love they feel for each other. “They are extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together,” they said. “You can feel the love when you look at them together…”

More From Our Partners

ad