Travis Scott Makes a Volcano With Stormi, 4, In Adorable New Science Project Video: Watch

Travis Scott: Rapper, father, and … scientist. Well, at least in Stormi‘s eyes! The 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” musician spent some quality time with 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who he shares with Kylie Jenner, 24, on July 14 by setting up a volcano kit in their backyard. The adorable daddy-daughter time was captured on video, which Kylie then uploaded to her TikTok page.

At the top of the sweet video, Travis helped Stormi add some water and food coloring into the volcano. Stormi could be heard counting, “five, six” as she concentrated on following the Dr. STEM Toys Volcano Making Experiment Science Lab Kit’s directions. Before Stormi completed the final step and erupted the volcano, Travis made sure to reiterate what was happening in each phase of the process. “Wait, what’s it called when it’s inside the volcano?” Travis asked. Stormi replied, “Magma,” to which Travis followed up with another question about what magma is called once it erupts from the volcano. “Hot lava,” she confidently exclaimed. Finally, Stormi added baking soda to the mixture and watched the concoction gush out of the volcano. Proud mom Kylie could be heard cheering in the background as Travis yelled, “Woah!” Stormi adorably giggled with delight.

Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC. Calabasas, CA - Kylie Jenner makes a public appearance alongside her 4-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie, dressed in white pants and a white/yellow top with a daring neckline, keeps a smile on her face as she holds Stormi by the hand during their exit.

The fun family time video came just days after Stormi posted her first TikTok ever, rather than just appearing in one with her beauty mogul mother. In the 16-second clip, Stormi smiled and laughed into the camera as she played with a filter that distorted her face. She then captured her mom eating noodles in her pajamas. “Stormis first tik tok,” Kylie captioned the hilarious video with a laughing emoji.

The science experiment also came after Kylie gave a glimpse of her five-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, in another video on the popular platform. In the video, Kylie showed off various parts of her kids’ rooms, including a couch, a play corner, and Stormi’s closet. She then transitioned her video into an ad for her new Kylie Baby products. “my favorite spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby … our new Soothing Balm & Lip and cheek stick available now KylieBaby.com,” she wrote in the caption. She demonstrated the soothing balm on the tiny legs and feet of her son, who was wearing green shorts. The last clip of the video showed Stormi rubbing the facial stick all over her cheeks and lips.

@kyliejenner my favorite spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍 our new Soothing Balm & Lip and cheek stick available now KylieBaby.com ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

Kylie is certainly making it easy to keep up with her kids!