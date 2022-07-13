Mickey Rourke Accuses Amber Heard Of Being A ‘Gold Digger’ In New Interview

The 'Sin City' star opened up about his friend Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, seeming happy that Johnny won.

July 13, 2022 9:38AM EDT
Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife Depp-Heard Trial, Fairfax, United States - 27 May 2022
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12967675ae) Johnny Depp bows to his fans during a recess in his civil trial with Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Va.,. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. Credit: Cliff Owen / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial, Fairfax, Virginia, USA - 27 May 2022
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Michael Reynolds/AP/Shutterstock

Mickey Rourke didn’t mince words when giving his opinion on Amber Heard after she lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny DeppThe Wrestler actor called Amber, 36, a “gold digger” in a new interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, July 12. Mickey, 69, explained that he felt like he was able to relate to Johnny, 59, after a similar experience.

When asked about how he felt after the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the trial against Amber, Mickey explained why he felt a kinship with his Once Upon a Time In Mexico co-star. “I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately. All I can say is: I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years,” he said. “It caused me a bad reputation, and finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies, and I lost jobs.”

After explaining why he felt similar to Johnny, Mickey had a less-than-flattering name for the Aquaman actress. “So, I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger,” he said. When Piers asked if the actor considered Amber to be a gold digger, he responded, “Absolutely.”

Mickey opened up about his friendship with Johnny Depp and the defamation trial with Amber Heard. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Michael Reynolds/AP/Shutterstock)

While Johnny and Amber’s trial captivated fans for weeks until a verdict was reached in June, The Stand actress has appealed the verdict, and her legal team has motioned for a mistrial after they claimed that the wrong juror was seated in the trial.  Despite the jury awarding Johnny $10 million and Amber $2 million, the legal battle may not be entirely over just yet.

While Amber’s legal team is still pursuing their options, Johnny has gotten back to work on a number of projects since the trial ended, including a new movie, where he was spotted with a fresh hairstyle in Paris. He’s also been working on music, with a tour on the horizon in 2023, plus a new album with his friend Jeff Beck expected on Friday, July 15.

