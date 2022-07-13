Mickey Rourke Accuses Amber Heard Of Being A ‘Gold Digger’ In New Interview

Mickey Rourke didn’t mince words when giving his opinion on Amber Heard after she lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Wrestler actor called Amber, 36, a “gold digger” in a new interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, July 12. Mickey, 69, explained that he felt like he was able to relate to Johnny, 59, after a similar experience.

When asked about how he felt after the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the trial against Amber, Mickey explained why he felt a kinship with his Once Upon a Time In Mexico co-star. “I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately. All I can say is: I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years,” he said. “It caused me a bad reputation, and finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies, and I lost jobs.”

After explaining why he felt similar to Johnny, Mickey had a less-than-flattering name for the Aquaman actress. “So, I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger,” he said. When Piers asked if the actor considered Amber to be a gold digger, he responded, “Absolutely.”

View Related Gallery Amber Heard: Photos Of The 'Aquaman' Actress Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Actor Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 21 Apr 2022

While Johnny and Amber’s trial captivated fans for weeks until a verdict was reached in June, The Stand actress has appealed the verdict, and her legal team has motioned for a mistrial after they claimed that the wrong juror was seated in the trial. Despite the jury awarding Johnny $10 million and Amber $2 million, the legal battle may not be entirely over just yet.

While Amber’s legal team is still pursuing their options, Johnny has gotten back to work on a number of projects since the trial ended, including a new movie, where he was spotted with a fresh hairstyle in Paris. He’s also been working on music, with a tour on the horizon in 2023, plus a new album with his friend Jeff Beck expected on Friday, July 15.