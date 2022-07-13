Kylie Jenner Shades Travis Scott For Smoking While Taking Photos Of Her Before Dinner Date

Kylie Jenner seemed a little annoyed when her boyfriend Travis Scott couldn’t keep his smoke out of a few photos that he snapped of her while heading out on date night on Monday, July 11. Kylie, 24, clearly wasn’t too bothered when she shared the photos with a jokey comment on her Instagram, roasting Travis, 31, for the smoke-filled photos, where she still looked fab!

The reality star posed for the shots on a step with a leather, PVC dress, heels, and slick black sunglasses, but the smoke is clearly visible at the top of the picture. In another blurry shot, Kylie can be seen behind a little haze. “Not me looking back at all these pics Trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them,” she wrote in the caption along with a bunch of eye-rolling emojis, plus a laughing and smoke emoji.

Even though Travis’ shots all had some smoke in the foreground, Kylie did snap a video of herself, showing off her amazing outfit in the mirror. The song “Higher” by R&B star Tems played as she walked towards the mirror to give a clearer look. Kylie also clearly wasn’t too upset about the photos, because she also posted a photo of the couple to her Insta. Her sister Khloe Kardashian also hyped her up in the comments, showing that the smoke didn’t matter. “You are smokin hot. Look at you queen!” she wrote.

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline: From 1st Dating To 2 Babies Together Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.

Other than the jokey shade in the comments of her Instagram post, Kylie has been showing her longtime partner tons of love on her social media lately, including showing that she wanted to whip up a snack for “bae” and made the “SICKO MODE” rapper a sandwich.

The love is clearly mutual, because Travis has been posting tons of photos of Kylie lately. He shared a throwback picture to when she appeared in Playboy in 2019 with a shot of them embracing. Travis also posted a candid photo of Kylie in the kitchen and raved about her, writing “Shawty in here throwing that a** down” along with the shot with her back turned to him.