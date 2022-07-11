Kylie Jenner Gives Off Major ‘Matrix’ Vibes In PVC Minidress For Date With Travis Scott: Photos

As Keanu Reeves famously said: “Woah.” Kylie Jenner was one part Neo, one part Trinity, and all glam when she hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday night. Kylie, 24, wore a black PVC mini-dress for her July 10 dinner with Travis Scott. The outfit looked like she had walked off the set of 1999’s The Matrix, though it would be hard for The Kardashians star to pull off any martial arts moves while wearing those matching black pumps and carrying that jeweled clutch. Kylie opted for some slick sunglasses when she and Travis, 31, exited the celeb hotspot.

For his part, Travis dressed casually for dinner. The “Sicko Mode” rapper wore a slate-gray t-shirt, some distressed faded jeans, and some sneakers. He complimented the look with a statement piece of jewelry and what appeared to be a high-end canteen. Though Trav’s casual look was a striking contrast to Kylie’s PVC dress, the two seemed like a perfect match, especially when La Flame held Kylie’s hand as they left the restaurant.

Travis also held Kylie’s hand when they went out the night before this Craig’s dinner date. On July 10, the two ate at Catch in West Hollywood. Like this Craig’s dinner, Kylie dressed up for the affair by wearing a long-sleeved mini-dress, while Trav dressed in a printed shirt and jeans. Trav also took a page out of Tyler, The Creator’s book, by donning a patterned winter knit cap as he and Kylie made their way past the paparazzi’s cameras.

These date nights come a week after Travis found himself in another Astroworld-themed controversy.

These date nights come a week after Travis found himself in another Astroworld-themed controversy. Travis performed at NYC’s Coney Island as part of the Day Party: Independence Day event on July 4. He was scheduled to do a “live DJ set” but picked up the mic to perform a few songs. During his set, Travis stopped his performance to tell fans to stop climbing up elevated beams used for the lighting rig. We need y’all to get down,” he said. “My brother, just make sure you’re okay.”

The family of Ezra Blount, one of the ten victims killed during the 2021 Astroworld Festival, blasted Travis following the Coney Island show. “He knows exactly how to keep his fans safe during a concert, but the problem with that is he didn’t just learn about the fact that he has control over the entire crowd,” a lawyer for the family told TMZ in a statement. “There are ten people that would still be alive today, including young Ezra Blount, if Travis realized his responsibility as an artist goes further than just trying to rile up his crowds, and it reemphasizes the rule of ‘if you see something, say something.’ ”

“Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun,” said a rep for the rapper in a statement to Pitchfork, “and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance.”