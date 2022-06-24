Kylie Jenner Wears Absolutely Nothing In Sexy Throwback Photo With Travis Scott

Travis Scott literally can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner! The rapper, 31, posted a throwback pic of Kylie, 24, and himself to his Instagram stories on Thursday, June 23. The revealing pic, which you can see HERE via the Daily Mail, is from her steamy Playboy Pleasure Issue shoot from 2019. In the snaps, Kylie is seen completely naked except for a sexy cowboy hat. A shirtless Travis embraces her with a loving kiss, wearing only jeans and a watch. The photo gives fans a view of Kylie’s shapely backside, and Travis included a smiling emoji with a cowboy hat.

The controversial rapper appears to have lifted the image directly from the printed pages of the magazine. This isn’t the first time Travis has drawn attention to his two-time baby mama’s perfect rear end. “Shawty in here throwing that a** down!!!!” Travis captioned a June 19 Father’s Day post. The photo showed Kylie at a gourmet stovetop cooking something with a skillet, though what it was is unclear.

In the photo, Kylie is seen from behind rocking a white tank and a colorful pair of shorts. Travis and his makeup mogul girlfriend are parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 4-month old son whose name is still undisclosed — although the couple initially said they’d named their little guy Wolf.

The couple appears to be more serious than ever. Travis took Kylie to Turks and Caicos for Mother’s Day. “Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

While the trip was reportedly special, and had a lot of meaning for the couple, the source said an engagement is something Kylie’s family is really hoping for. “Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever,” the source told HL. “As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”