Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.

kylie jenner cookin for travis scott👀 let’s the comments be what’s she’s cooking pic.twitter.com/gYnyDZaCew — DezzyD🖤 (@lDezzyD) June 19, 2022

“Shawty in here throwing that a** down!!!! ” Travis exclaimed in the caption. It wasn’t exactly clear what Kylie was cooking, but the father-of-two definitely seemed excited about it. Since it was Father’s Day, it seems likely the meal was one made in appreciation of Travis and his important role as a father to his and Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 4, and four-month-old son, whose name has yet to be announced.

Like Travis, Kylie shared a photo in honor of the special holiday and it showed him sitting in bed while eating a bowl of noodles. Little Stormi was laying next to him and he had his son, whose face the caring mom had blocked by a brown heart emoji, laying on his chest. “Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎,” she captioned the pic. Travis didn’t hesitate to respond with, “L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

In addition to the bed pic, Kylie later posted a photo of Travis and their son standing together while wearing matching gray and white Nike sneakers. The doting dad had on brown pants while his mini me wore gray shorts, in the cute snapshot. It was another example of the close bond the talented artist shares with his kids.

Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi was born in Feb. 2018. Although they kept the pregnancy a secret, once she was born, they started sharing adorable pics and videos of her and took her out on regular outings. Their son was born in Feb. 2022 and they initially named him Wolf but later revealed they changed it because they found it didn’t suit him.