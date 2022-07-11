Renee Zellweger, 53, & Boyfriend Ant Anstead, 43, Cuddle As He Describes Her As ‘Pure Class’

“This lady,” Ant Anstead captioned the photo of him and Renée Zellweger that he posted to his Instagram account on July 9. In the pic, Any, 43, cuddled close with Renée, 53, as the two sat out on what appeared to be a beach visit. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host sat in one chair next to Renée but leaned over so that Bridget Jones’s Diary actress could use his shoulder as a pillow. Renée opted for a denim skirt and light-blue top for this trip, while Ant wore a black t-shirt and pair of faded jeans. Both he and the woman he called “pure class” sported sunglasses for this early-July nap.

“Love seeing Renee. You two are perfect together,” commented one fan. “Aawww! Saw u guys walking on Laguna beach on the 4th. So happy for you both,” added another. “Looks like you have both found your person for life.” Many other fans echoed Ant’s sentiment in the comment section. “She really is a class act.” “She’s So Beautiful.” “So beautiful. [heart emoji] Just love you two together.”

Ant and Renée have been together since 2021, following his split from his wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected,” he said in an August 2021 interview. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that, right?”

“Everyone knows that Renee and I have become quite close, [but] we kept it a secret for a while, and unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Ant said. The couple met on the set of the Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The couple went Instagram Official in September 2021, three months after the first report of their romance surfaced.

Before Ant, Renée was involved with musician Doyle Bramhall II. They dated from 2012 to 2019 and even got engaged in June 2016. However, they never tied the knot. She was also married to country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005 but annulled the marriage shortly afterward.

“I mean, there’s no hiding it,” Ant said about the relationship in a September 2021 interview. “Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating. I’m really grateful for the show because these amazing things happen in your world, and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that’s what happened in this case. I’m grateful for that.”