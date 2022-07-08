Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Months, On A Hike After Nick Jonas Gives Health Update

Malti Marie seems to enjoy the outdoors just like her adventurous parents! Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on July 7th with a photo of herself with her five-month-old strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. The Quantico star appeared to be all smiles resting after a hike as she sat next her friend, who held her own son in her lap. “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily,” Priyanka captioned the photos.

The new mom wore a pair of sunnies and hiking boots in the pic, while her daughter Malti had on an adorable little denim sun hat and an Emoji heart over her face for privacy purposes. The photo comes just after Pri’s husband Nick Jonas gave an update on their daughter’s health, after revealing in May that she spent over 100 days in the NICU. “It certainly is life-changing. [Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy,” the singer said of fatherhood in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding “All is good.”

On Mother’s Day this year, the new parents took to IG to reveal their newborn daughter’s health struggles, after confirming they welcomed her via surrogate back in January. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the couple wrote at the time. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

View Related Gallery Celebs Who Had Babies Via Surrogates -- Photos Of Priyanka Chopra & More Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

A birth certificate obtained by HollywoodLife confirmed Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born on January 15, 2022, and named Malti, a nod to her mom’s Indian roots. Nick went on to share with People about the couple’s decision to publicly open up about Malti’s health, telling the outlet, “I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital. It’s eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone.”