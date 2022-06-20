Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.

“First Father’s Day with my little girl,” Nick began his caption. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.” Baby Malti’s face wasn’t visible in the photo, but her adorable outfit was. Nick and Priyanka dressed her in a cute dark red dress for the festivities.

Priyanka also shared the sweet photo of Nick and Malti and wrote out a heartfelt message to the new dad. “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more,” she said.

Prior to Nick’s first Father’s Day, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source that the special day was going to be “extra meaningful” for Nick. “It’s a big milestone for any new dad but after waiting for so long to be able to bring Malti home and all the stress and uncertainty, it’s extra meaningful to be able to have his baby girl home for this special day,” the insider said.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico actress welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate on January 15. She was born premature and subsequently spent over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit before they finally brought her home. Nick and Priyanka are now cherishing every minute as new parents to their sweet baby girl.