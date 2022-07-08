Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Tries On Her Mom’s Heels In Her Massive Closet: Watch

Kylie Jenner‘s style is rubbing off on daughter Stormi Webster! The billionaire makeup mogul, 25, and her daughter, 4, tried on various high heels in her closet as they modeled them for a new TikTok video posted on Friday, July 8. Stormi was seemingly loving the adult shoes as she walked back and forth in front of the camera in various designer styles, including a blue Cinderella pair by Amina Muaddi and the black Lido slide by Bottega Veneta.

Naturally, Saucy Santana‘s “Walk” played in the background as the duo paraded around in Kylie’s extensive shoe closet. The Kylie Skin founder also sported some fun styles, including a sparkly pink pair of pumps, orange bow mules and patent black mary jane shoes.

“Happy friday,” Kylie simply captioned the video for her millions of TikTok followers. Fans were loving the short snippet, with one gushing, “stormy you look like mommy baby.” Another added, “She can walk like a model she’s a Nicole at heart,” while a third gushed, “Stormi walks so good in heels though.” We were all for the fan who suggested that Stormi walk the runway with her auntie Kendall Jenner, 26, who is one of the most iconic supermodels of her generation! “We need stormis and Kendalls walk,” they teased. Perhaps the 4-year-old has a career in modeling just like the 818 tequila founder!

Stormi has emulated her mom’s style since almost the day she was born, memorably being pushed around in a luxe Fendi stroller by Kylie in Feb. 2018. For Halloween 2019, Stormi hilariously recreated her mom’s all purple Met Gala look by Versace, right gown to the lavender wig. “My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!” Kylie gushed at the time with a slew of purple heart emojis. Naturally, the post was one of Kylie’s most liked photos ever.

Beyond being a style icon in her own right, Stormi has also served as a creative muse to her mama Kylie — even inspiring a Stormi themed beauty collection in Feb. 2020 to mark her second birthday.