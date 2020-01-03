Stormi Webster, 23 Mos., Helps Mom Kylie Jenner Design Cosmetics Line — Cute Pic

At less than two years old, Stormi Webster is already following in her mom, Kylie Jenner’s footsteps with her very first Kylie Cosmetics collaboration!

It looks like Stormi Webster, 1, may be getting her very own collection with Kylie Cosmetics! The 23-month-old’s makeup mogul mom, Kylie Jenner, shared a photo from a recent meeting for the brand, in which Stormi is hunched over a table and putting her two cents in. Stormi is gripping a lip gloss in her hand in the pic, while there are tons of papers splayed across the table. While the center of attention is the 2020 Valentine’s Day Collection, there’s also a paper sticking out at the bottom, which reads ‘STORMI,’ with a butterfly background. Could this be the start of Stormi’s very first makeup line?!

The toddler has already expressed an interest in makeup, as Kylie has shared photos and videos of her playing around with lip gloss and other products. Plus, Kylie has said that she would love to pass her company onto Stormi one day — if it’s what Stormi wants. Of course, Stormi won’t be the first KarJenner family member to collab with Kylie on a Kylie Cosmetics collection — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner have all collaborated with the self-made billionaire in the years since she launched her company.

Clearly, Stormi is constantly surrounded by makeup — she even has her own room at the Kylie Cosmetics office — so it’s no surprise that she’s fallen in love with it like her mom. Kim’s daughter, North West, has also expressed interest in beauty and fashion over the years.

It’s unclear when the Kylie x Stormi collection will be released. So far, Kylie simply teased that it’s “coming soon..” in the caption of her Instagram post. We can’t wait to see more!