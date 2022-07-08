Camila Cabello Slays Yellow Zebra Print Bikini While Hanging On The Beach: Watch

Camila Cabello looked fabulous when she rocked a yellow zebra print bikini while lounging on the beach with a friend.

By:
July 8, 2022 11:16AM EDT
camila cabello
Singer Camila Cabello shows off her curves in a yellow animal print bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. 02 Apr 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844099_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Coral Gables, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello can’t stop laughing during a fun day out on the beach with her besties in Miami on Monday. The superstar singer who was rencetly spotted enjoying a tip to Italy sported a cheeky blue two piece and a huge smile throughout. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Camila Cabello is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted a video of herself wearing a yellow and black zebra print bikini while laughing and singing in Spanish.

In the video, Camila rocked a Tropic of C the C Animal-Print Bikini Top that featured super skinny straps and a low-cut, straight neckline. She styled the top with the matching Tropic of C the C Zebra-Print Bikini Bottoms which are high-rise and have skinny side-tie strings.

This isn’t the first time Camila has worn this bikini, in fact, she wore it back in April when she was in Miami. She styled the bikini with a cropped, long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt, layers of gold chain necklaces, big gold hoop earrings, and a pair of Saint Laurent Irregular Sunglasses.

Camila has been wearing a ton of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from this bikini, she was recently in Miami rocking a black and white Frankies Bikinis suit.

She rocked the Tia Shine String Bottoms with the matching Tia Shine Triangle Bikini Top and she styled the two-piece with a Frankies Bikinis Taurus Waffle Mini Skirt, Frankies Bikinis Carbon Waffle Cardigan Sweater, a Paris Flavor Collier Zodiac Old English necklace that read, “Pisces,” a Zales Diamond Multi-Row Chevron Ring, a Melinda Maria Neon Pink Enamel Ring, and Jennifer Fisher 2 Double Twisted Lilly Hoops Earrings.

Aside from this bikini, she recently posted a selfie with her arms pushed against her chest while showing off her ribbed Frankies Bikinis Tia Plisse Triangle Bikini Top in Aquamarine. She accessorized her look with a colorful choker necklace, gold hoop earrings, and wet hair. She stuck her tongue out in the photo and wrote, “305 till I die.”

