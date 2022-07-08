Camila Cabello Slays Yellow Zebra Print Bikini While Hanging On The Beach: Watch

Camila Cabello is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted a video of herself wearing a yellow and black zebra print bikini while laughing and singing in Spanish.
In the video, Camila rocked a Tropic of C the C Animal-Print Bikini Top that featured super skinny straps and a low-cut, straight neckline. She styled the top with the matching Tropic of C the C Zebra-Print Bikini Bottoms which are high-rise and have skinny side-tie strings.
This isn’t the first time Camila has worn this bikini, in fact, she wore it back in April when she was in Miami. She styled the bikini with a cropped, long-sleeve white linen button-down shirt, layers of gold chain necklaces, big gold hoop earrings, and a pair of Saint Laurent Irregular Sunglasses.
Camila has been wearing a ton of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from this bikini, she was recently in Miami rocking a black and white Frankies Bikinis suit.
She rocked the Tia Shine String Bottoms with the matching Tia Shine Triangle Bikini Top and she styled the two-piece with a Frankies Bikinis Taurus Waffle Mini Skirt, Frankies Bikinis Carbon Waffle Cardigan Sweater, a Paris Flavor Collier Zodiac Old English necklace that read, “Pisces,” a Zales Diamond Multi-Row Chevron Ring, a Melinda Maria Neon Pink Enamel Ring, and Jennifer Fisher 2 Double Twisted Lilly Hoops Earrings.
Aside from this bikini, she recently posted a selfie with her arms pushed against her chest while showing off her ribbed Frankies Bikinis Tia Plisse Triangle Bikini Top in Aquamarine. She accessorized her look with a colorful choker necklace, gold hoop earrings, and wet hair. She stuck her tongue out in the photo and wrote, “305 till I die.”