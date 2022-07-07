Kris Jenner Reveals Why She’s OK With Her Kids Having Kids Before Marriage Despite Being ‘Old Fashioned’

Kris Jenner revealed that she’s completely okay with her kids having children of their own in a new interview on The Martha Stewart Podcast, released on Wednesday, July 6. While chatting with Martha Stewart, Kris, 66, opened up about how she grew up “old-fashioned,” but she revealed that her perspective has shifted with the times as her kids have started having kids of their own.

Kris is a mother of six, and a grandma to 11. All of her kids, except Kendall, have children of their own. During the podcast, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about having her daughter Kourtney Kardashian just over nine months after her first marriage to Robert Kardashian. She joked about people “probably counting” the time between when she got married and had Kourtney back in 1979. “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon! You know, those were the days that—I’m very old-fashioned,” she said.

Martha pointed out how she must have “evolved” from her “old-fashioned” ways, because all of her kids, except Kim started their families without getting married. Kris said that she understands that her kids are from a different “generation” and that there’s a “big age difference” between them. “I get more and more understanding,” she said, before explaining that “hindsight” is one of the things she values most. “I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand.” She also said that there’s “nothing that I would judge” in terms of whatever her daughters brought up to her.

Kris’ first grandchild was born in 2009, during her daughter Kourtney’s longtime relationship with Scott Disick. Kourt and Scott had three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Kim had married her ex-husband Kanye West before having her four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kylie Jenner has two children with Travis Scott: Stormi, 4, and a five-month-old son. Khloe and Rob Kardashian each have one child with their respective exes Tristan Thompson and Blac Chyna. Khloe is a mom to True, 4, while Rob is a dad to Dream, 5.

Overall, her son and daughters being great parents are one of the things that Kris is most proud of, as she revealed in the podcast. “They are the best mothers and my son is the greatest dad in the world, and I’m just so proud of that. I’m proud of that, and I’m proud of who they are and what they all did together to get to where they are today,” she said earlier in the interview.