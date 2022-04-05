Kris Jenner Jokes That She Likes Her Sons-In-Law To Be ‘Really Rich’: Watch

While playing the ‘5 Second Rule’ game with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner shamelessly admitted that she wants the men in her daughter’s lives to have money.

Kris Jenner was asked to name three qualities she wants in a son-in-law while playing a game with Ellen DeGeneres on the April 5 episode of Ellen’s talk show. She didn’t hold back in her response, either. “Kind, honest, and really rich,” Kris said, laughing as she admitted to the last quality.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Kris has to worry too much. Although none of her daughters are married right now, four out of five of them are in committed relationships with men who are also famous and rolling in the dough. Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, Travis Barker, has been in the music industry for decades as the drummer for Blink 182, and he’s recently had a resurgence thanks to his work with Machine Gun Kelly and more. Travis has lived in Kourtney’s neighborhood for years, so he clearly has the money Kris is looking for!

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, who’s also the father of her two children, is doing pretty well himself. Despite being the center of a major scandal following his Astroworld Festival in Nov. 2021, Travis is one of the most successful rappers in the game right now. Kim Kardashian, of course, was previously married to a billionaire, Kanye West, and is now dating Pete Davidson, whose comedy and acting career has been on the rise for the last several years. Then, there’s Kendall Jenner, who’s dating an NBA star! Right now, Khloe Kardashian is the only single sister following her latest split from Tristan Thompson (also an NBA star, for the record).

Kris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her family’s upcoming reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on April 14. The family ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021 after 20 seasons, and are now embarking on a new adventure with Hulu. Leading up to the premiere, Kris, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview that will air on Wednesday, April 6 on ABC, as well.