Kendall Jenner Slays In Yellow Bikini & Cardigan

Kendall Jenner, 26, is flaunting what she’s got! The supermodel posted a carousel of snapshots of herself to Instagram on July 5 grinning in a yellow bikini and looking as gorgeous as ever. The string bikini showed off her toned abs and the crisscrossed straps gave the two-piece a fun flare. An orange cropped cardigan that was left unbuttoned provided an extra pop of color. Kendall accessorized with black sunglasses and a black purse with a gold ring detail on the strap. Her brunette hair was left down and parted in the middle. The outfit served as a collaboration with FWRD, an online shopping boutique.

Kendall dropped the stunning snapshots about two weeks after bearing her buns in a completely nude poolside photo. In the picture, Kendall lounged on a chair on her stomach and scrolled through her phone wearing nothing but a green baseball cap. She simply captioned the picture with a smiley face emoji and paired it with several other photos that seemed to give a glimpse into her life. Some of the photos included her riding a horse, a video from the inside of her vehicle as it drove on a dark road, and a photo of sushi on a plate.

Kendall has certainly been serving up the sizzling bikini pictures as of late, including on June 6 to tell fans how she had been able to “wind-down” and encourage them to spend time outdoors. Some of the hobbies Kendall credited with helping her stay focused included working out and going on nature walks, spending time with her pets, or her “animal children”, as she called them, meditating, journaling, and generally organizing her life. “go outside, pick up a new hobby, hug someone you love, keep a smile on yuh face!” she added. “great thing are coming to you.”

Kendall has been open about her struggle with mental help for quite some time and even partnered with The Mental Health Coalition to advocate for mental health awareness and resources in May 2020. “For me, I have some really good days where I wake up in the morning and I’ll make a list of things that I want to get done — whether that be work or just around the house. And I’ll, kind of, be super productive,” she noted before talking about how anxious she gets when her schedule isn’t as full. She then listed some ways she helps herself focus, such as reading a book.

Then, in 2021, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star participated in a four-part video series with Vogue called Open Minded, which focused on Kendall’s journey with anxiety and how she’s learned to handle it with the public eye on her. “There [are] going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day,” she said in the first episode. “And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”