Shanna Moakler Commends Ex Travis Barker’s ‘Beautiful Wife Kourtney’ Amid His Hospitalization

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence on the Blink-182 drummer’s recent hospitalization. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian],” the 47-year-old model and actress said in a statement to HollywoodLife on June 30. “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alumna shares two biological children with the 46-year-old rockstar: 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon. Plus, Travis is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, the daughter of Shanna and her ex, Oscar De La Hoya. Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008 and Travis stayed in Atiana’s life even after he separated from her mother.

Shanna also noted that she firmly believes Travis will make a full recovery from his pancreatitis diagnosis, for which he was rushed to the hospital on June 28. “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be here for him and my children,” she concluded. Travis was in a fatal plane crash in 2008 that killed four of the six passengers on board. He and his friend DJ Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were traveling to California from South Carolina when the plane crashed. They were the only two survivors. Travis refused to fly again until Kourtney helped alleviate his fear once they started dating in 2021. His first flight in 13 years was a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with the Kardashians star.

Kourtney has yet to make a statement regarding her husband of one month‘s medical emergency, but an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been very supportive of him. “Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider noted. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.”

Furthermore, Travis’ daughter, Alabama, has been fairly vocal about her dad’s sudden illness. On the day he was hospitalized, she asked fans to send their “prayers.” One day later, she shared a photo of her hand resting on her father’s on her Instagram Story. “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” she wrote. Atiana shared a similar message to her own Story. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” the model wrote. “It is heard, felt, and appreciated.” Meanwhile, Landon showed support for his dad in a different way by performing alongside Machine Gun Kelly at his June 28th show in New York City.